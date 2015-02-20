FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclone threatens over 10 pct of Australian sugarcane -industry body
February 20, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Cyclone threatens over 10 pct of Australian sugarcane -industry body

Colin Packham

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - More than 10 percent of Australian sugarcane is under threat from Cyclone Marcia, an Australian industry body said on Friday, with the destructive storm set to hit land later in the day.

Cyclone Marcia was upgraded overnight to a category 5 system, the highest rating. It is due to cross the northeast Queensland coast within hours, with destructive winds of up to 285 kph (177 miles) expected near the core of the system, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
