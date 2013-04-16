FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Wee Waa says Oui Oui to French electro Daft Punk
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Art
April 16, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Australia's Wee Waa says Oui Oui to French electro Daft Punk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s tiny town of Wee Waa, better known for cotton than music, will be the launch site for Grammy-award winning French electro duo Daft Punk’s next album “Random Access Memories”, from which the music will stream live to the world next month.

In a clash of cultures, Daft Punk, known for its use of disguises, particularly ornate robot costumes, while in public or performing, will screen their latest video at the 79th Wee Waa Regional Show, a fair with a long tradition of wood chopping, pick-up trucks and cowboy hats and boots.

Daft Punk will not appear in person at the May 17 album launch, but 4,000 tickets were sold in 13 minutes for the event at Wee Waa, 570 kms (355 miles) northwest of Sydney.

Sony Music Entertainment Australia said the event will be streamed live online to an international audience but declined to give further details, including why Wee Waa, Aboriginal for “fire for roasting”, was chosen as the album launch venue.

“The promoters came up with a wonderful idea to show a contrast between a global band and a small community rural township. It’s something that’s quite unexpected,” Narrabri Shire Council Mayor Conrad Bolton told Reuters.

“Random Access Memories”, the fourth studio album for the duo of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, will feature collaborations with artists including the Strokes’ Julian Casablancas and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes.

Reporting By Thuy Ong, Editing by Jane Wardell, Elaine Lies and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.