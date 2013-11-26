TAKE A LOOK-Australia's Warrnambool at centre of global dairy battle

The battle for control of Australia’s oldest diary company, Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd, has attracted interest from Canadian, New Zealand and Japanese heavyweights, as well as bids from local rivals.

The prize is one of the few available exporters of traditional dairy and high-tech milk extracts, set to benefit from surging demand from Asia as incomes rise and diets change. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATEST > Saputo sweetens bid for control of Australia’s Warrnambool

ANALYSIS, OPINION > Warrnambool farmers pivotal in global dairy battle > Australian milk science lures food makers tapping changing diet > CIMB scores surprise win with Australia dairy mandate > BREAKINGVIEWS-Aussie dairy battle in danger of overheating > BREAKINGVIEWS-Aussie dairy battle needs cheap debt to stack up > BREAKINGVIEWS-China excitement stirs up Aussie milk frenzy

GRAPHIC, FACTBOX > Australia and the whey market link.reuters.com/gum44v > Bidding war lifts Australian dairy firm to world's most costly

EARLIER STORIES > Saputo’s offer for Warrnambool leaves door open for better bid > Australia govt allows Saputo’s $420 mln bid for WCB > WCB shares fall as Kirin takes king-making stake > Fonterra takes stake in Bega as cheese battle heats up > Third Warrnambool bid highlights hot demand for dairy > Saputo to take over Warrnambool as dairy industry consolidates