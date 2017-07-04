By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's Northern Territory
government said on Tuesday it will retain a 20 percent stake in
the strategic Port of Darwin that it leased to China's
Landbridge Group Co in 2015.
The tropical port is a sensitive diplomatic and physical
asset, given Landbridge is said to have links with China's
military, and the area is also used for military exercises
involving U.S. forces.
Darwin has hosted a contingent of 1,250 U.S. Marines since
2011, part of former President Barack Obama’s strategic pivot to
Asia to counter a rising China.
The Northern Territory government had been holding a 20
percent share in the port while Landbridge searched for an
Australian partner to take it over, in line with the 2015 lease
arrangements.
On Tuesday, the territory's government said it would keep
that stake permanently and pay Landbridge only a nominal fee of
A$100 ($76.33).
"The NT government will not be required to refund any of the
$506 million lease purchase price to retain the 20 percent
stake," the territory's chief minister, Michael Gunner, said in
a statement.
Gunner said the territory would earn no income from its
stake, nor contribute to the port's operating costs.
A source close to the process said Landbridge had been
unable to find a buyer.
Darwin Port Chief Executive Officer Terry O'Connor, who
works for Landbridge, declined to comment.
Landbridge last month told Reuters it was canvassing
Australian and Chinese banks to recapitalise its investment in
the port.
The firm has previously said it is not connected with the
Chinese government or military, though its chairman, Ye Cheng,
has been a delegate on the advisory body to China's parliament,
a high-profile but largely ceremonial position handed out to
Communist Party backers.
