Australia's David Jones says CEO to stay on
March 11, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's David Jones says CEO to stay on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australian up-market department store David Jones Ltd said its chief executive has decided to stay on, reversing a decision made late last year, at a time when the company is facing a takeover approach from bigger rival Myer Holdings Ltd.

Paul Zahra has committed to stay on as chief executive manager and managing director of the company, David Jones said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said it has stopped an external search for a successor.

David Jones rejected a A$1.4 billion ($1.26 billion) takeover bid from Myer last year, but Myer said last month it had asked David Jones to reconsider the offer. ($1 = 1.1086 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

