Australia's David Jones Q1 sales up 0.3 pct

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian upmarket department store David Jones Ltd missed analyst forecasts with a 0.3 percent rise in first-quarter same-store sales and said trading in the first two of weeks of the second quarter was tracking broadly in line with the preceeding quarter.

Analysts expected an average a rise of 0.7 percent, a Reuters survey of six analysts found. Forecasts ranged from flat to up 1.4 percent.

The rise was the first sales growth after seven straight quarters of declining sales.

Larger rival Myer Holdings posted a rise of 0.8 percent in its first quarter.

David Jones shares have gained 7.6 percent this year, in line with the broader market but trailing Myer’s 10.1 percent rise. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer)