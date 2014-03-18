FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's David Jones H1 profits down 4.6 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
March 18, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's David Jones H1 profits down 4.6 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s No. 2 department store operator David Jones Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4.6 percent fall in first-half net profit, the smallest decline in three years, beating expectations on improved sales and online growth.

The company said its net profit after tax was A$70.1 million ($64.02 million) in the six months ended Jan. 25, compared with A$73.5 million a year ago. The result was higher than an average forecast of A$66.7 million from four analysts. ($1 = 1.0950 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Stephen Coates and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.