RPT-Australian firms look to "junk" debt for access, yield

(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Slowing demand for high-yielding but risky debt securities in the United States could boost Australia’s tiny A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) lower-rated bond market by encouraging borrowers to issue a new kind of debt in Australia.

The new debt instrument, an Australian dollar-denominated tranche within the structure of a high-paying U.S. term loan “B” or TLB, is being discussed among borrowers and investors, fund managers said.

The TLB is a risky debt instrument sold primarily to banks and fund managers. It is often called “covenant-lite” because it offers less protection to investors than the more well-known U.S. high-yield or “junk” bond with which it competes.

“As more investors are looking to directly participate into those transactions out of Australia, there should be the ability to cut small Australian dollar tranches,” said Lance McKegg, head of leveraged finance at UBS Australia.

Until now, high-yield bonds have been virtually non-existent in Australia’s A$388 billion corporate bond market because local bank loans cost less, as does borrowing in the U.S. high yield market where Australian companies have often issued.

But by including an Australian dollar tranche in a U.S. TLB deal, companies such as airline Qantas Airways or power firm Alinta Energy whose debt is in the riskier sub-investment grade category could make considerable savings.

“It should be good news for us as it means Australian borrowers are more likely to consider the Australian market for their debt raising,” said Sydney-based Anne Moal, a high-yield credit specialist at Perpetual Ltd which has around A$6.5 billion in fixed-income assets.

Australian fund managers who would like to invest in U.S. dollar high-yield debt generally don’t do so because of the need for costly cross-currency swaps to hedge exchange rate risk.

Ironically, the financial covenants of TLBs typically allow for unscheduled early repayments, which makes hedging nearly impossible, but including Australian dollar elements in a TLB means Australian fund managers looking to buy high-yield debt can earn those strong returns while avoiding exposure to volatile exchange rates.

TLBs have exploded in popularity in recent years and now match the $300 billion to $350 billion annual volumes seen in the rival U.S. high-yield bond market.

But rising market volatility in the wake of tumbling prices for many of Australia’s big export commodities as well as international conflicts such as the Ukraine crisis have caused some hesitation among U.S. investors in Australian debt.

Australian chemical firm Chemstralia began marketing its A$515m seven-year secured TLB with an initial yield of 5.25 percent, but was forced last month to add a full percentage point to get U.S. investors to buy the deal.

Issuance in the U.S. TLB market, where Australian issuers have raised high-yield debt, has more than halved this year to $32 billion versus the same period in 2014, Deutsche Bank data shows.