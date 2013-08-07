FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche hires Goldman Sachs partner to lead Australia and New Zealand
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 2:56 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche hires Goldman Sachs partner to lead Australia and New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it has named James McMurdo from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as chief executive of Australia and New Zealand and he will take the position in February 2014.

McMurdo has been a partner at Goldman Sachs in London, leading the bank’s financial sponsors group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Previously he co-headed the bank’s investment banking business in Australia and New Zealand.

“He brings great depth of experience to this important role and is best suited to help grow our strong position across all our client businesses,” said Gunit Chadha, Deutsche’s co-chief executive for Asia Pacific.

McMurdo will take the position after the incumbent John Macfarlane steps down which he is expected to do in early 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.