FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Dick Smith Holdings seeks to raise A$344.5 mln in December IPO
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Dick Smith Holdings seeks to raise A$344.5 mln in December IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd is seeking to raise A$344.5 million ($320.32 million) in an initial public offering on Dec. 9, the company said in its IPO prospectus.

Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners will hold 20 percent of Dick Smith after the listing. Anchorage currently holds 98 percent of the company’s ordinary shares.

Dick Smith had 359 stores in Australia and New Zealand as of mid-October.

$1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.