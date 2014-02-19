FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMP FY profit falls 10.6 pct on weak wealth protection unit
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 4 years ago

AMP FY profit falls 10.6 pct on weak wealth protection unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s AMP Ltd said on Thursday its full-year profit fell 10.6 percent, missing analyst expectations as a decline in shareholder fund investment income and lapses in life insurance policies outweighed strong growth in wealth management.

Australia’s third-biggest retail funds manager said underlying profit was A$849 million ($766.90 million) for the year to December 31, compared to A$950 million the previous year.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast AMP’s annual profit to be A$938 million.

AMP has been trying to stem a sales decline at its wealth protection unit, whose products pay part of a person’s salary if they are unable to work, after it was hit by more claims and as people dropped policies because of the weaker economy.

AMP declared a final dividend of A$0.115 per share, the same as last year.

The company’s shares have dropped about a quarter in eight months after AMP gave two warnings about the wealth protection unit’s shrinking profits. The shares last closed on Wednesday at A$4.50.

$1 = 1.1071 Australian dollars Reporting By Byron Kaye; additional reporting by Reshma Apte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.