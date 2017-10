Australia's Ten Network swings to full year loss

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings reported a full year net loss of A$12.9 million ($13.4 million) on Thursday, compared with a profit of A$14.2 million a year ago.

Revenue at Australia’s third-ranked TV network slumped 13.7 percent to A$861.8 million for the year ended August 31.

Ten said it would not pay out a dividend this year.

The broadcaster revealed on Wednesday that a deal to sell its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to A$145 million to a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity had collapsed. ($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)