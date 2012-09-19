Genting seeking to cut stake in Australia's Echo - sources

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian gambling group Genting is looking to cut its near 10 percent stake in Australia’s Echo Entertainment, offering 39.6 million shares through broker Citigroup, sources said on Wednesday.

Malaysian-based Genting Group through its subsidiaries in Singapore and Hong Kong built its stake in Echo, the owner of the only casino in Sydney, earlier this year and had sought regulatory approval to increase its holding.

Genting was looking to sell the shares, equal to about 4.8 percent of Echo, at A$3.99 per share, a 2.7 percent discount to the closing price of A$4.10, three sources with knowledge of the sale said. The stake is worth around A$158 million ($165.05 million).

A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment while Echo was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Ryan Woo)