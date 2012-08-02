FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia services index drops to 46.5 in July
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#AIG
August 2, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia services index drops to 46.5 in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A measure of Australia’s services sector weakened in July as firms complained of economic uncertainty, a high currency, the carbon tax and pressure on profit margins.

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s CBA.AX overall performance of services index (PSI) fell 2.3 points in July to 46.5, unwinding around half the gain made the previous month. The 50-level is supposed to mark the boundary between growth and contraction in the sector.

The survey’s measure of sales dipped 2.1 points to 48.5, while new orders eased 3.7 points to 46.6.

The index of employment dropped 4.8 points to 44.3 with sharp falls in personal & recreational services, retail trade and wholesale trade.

There was more pressure on margins with input prices up but selling prices still contracting in the month. Results are based on the responses of around 200 companies.

The overall index has had a habit of underestimating the resilience of service activity across the economy. It was in contractionary territory for all of the first quarter, yet official figures on gross domestic product show actual household spending on services was well above expectations.

Likewise, government data show retail sales rose strongly in both May and June, yet the survey’s measure of retailing suggests activity contracted sharply in both months. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.