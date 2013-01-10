FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Nov home building approvals rise 2.9 pct
January 10, 2013

Australia Nov home building approvals rise 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in November, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Nov     Oct    m/m pct  
 Private sector houses      7,518   7,541   -0.3     
 Total houses               7,655   7,643   +0.2     
 Total private dwellings   13,071  12,584   +3.9     
 Total dwelling units      13,307  12,932   +2.9

    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +13.2
percent.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 5.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. The series is volatile
and has swung wildly in recent months, in part due the timing of
some very large apartment towers.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Reporting by John Mair)

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Reporting by John Mair
