Fitch says Australia budget forecasts consistent with AAA ratings

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australia's budget outlook is consistent with triple A ratings, Fitch ratings agency said on Monday, noting a slight deterioration in the nation's economic growth and fiscal forecasts.

"There are clear risks but overall, it is consistent with AAA ratings," said Mervyn Tang, sovereign analyst for Fitch ratings, highlighting risks from Australia's non-mining investments and China.

Australia's conservative government forecast its budget deficit for the fiscal year to June 2017 would amount to A$36.5 billion ($26.60 billion), down from an original A$37.1 billion prediction. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; editing by Shri Navaratnam)