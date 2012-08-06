Australia businesses turn optimistic on sales, hiring-survey

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian businesses have become dramatically more optimstic about the outlook for sales, profits and hiring in the next six months, a survey showed on Monday.

The survey of 400 firms from Dunn & Bradstreet was taken in July and sought their outlook for the fourth quarter of this year. The survey’s measure of sales jumped 29 points, compared to the third quarter, to reach 38. That was the highest since 2003 with 54 percent of executives expecting sales to increase.

One in five employers planned to grow staff numbers, well above the average over the last decade, while firms also planned to rebuild inventories at a rapid pace.

The survey’s measure of profit expectations climbed 12 points to a reading of 14, again comfortably above the 10-year average.

“The buoyant short term outlook is in sharp contrast to recent uncertainty and bodes well for a strong December quarter driven by expectations of solid Christmas trading,” said D&B director, Adam Siddique.

“This shift was particularly pronounced among retail firms, with sales projections leaping 43 points,” he added. “This is particularly positive given some retail small businesses have indicated they can generate up to one-third of annual turnover during the December quarter.”

The improvement came despite continued concerns about the impact of a high Australian dollar and increased competiton from online competition.

The survey gells with recent government data that showed retail sales rose by much more than expected in May and June.

In contrast, firms were more cautious on the outlook for capital investment with that measure little changed for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)