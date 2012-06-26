Australia not at risk of housing bust -cenbanker

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - A top Australian central banker on Tuesday said the country was not at danger of a collapse in the housing market, again playing down concerns that Australia could suffer price falls like those seen in the United States or parts of Europe.

Speaking at a mortgage conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Guy Debelle said he was more concerned about the outlook for the European Union and the uncertainty that was causing globally.

There was a “day of reckoning” coming for the EU at some point but nobody knew how it would play out, said Debelle, who heads the central bank’s financial markets unit.

Asked about fears of a housing collapse in Australia, Debelle said there was no oversupply of housing in the country, households were well able to manage their debt levels and mortgage arrears remained very low.

“This (housing risk) is not something that keeps me awake at night,” he added. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)