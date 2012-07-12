FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hard to argue Australian dollar over-valued - RBA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar is trading at elevated levels mostly because of the country’s very high terms of trade and it is hard to make a case that the currency is over-valued, a top Australian central banker said on Thursday.

Speaking at an economics conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Philip Lowe said the high Aussie dollar, trading around parity with the U.S. dollar, has had an important stabilising impact on the Australian economy.

Asked about the role of monetary policy on assisting Australia deal with structural change, Lowe said the best thing the RBA could do was keep inflation under control and rates were not the best tool to deal with such change.

Lowe also said credit growth in Australia was running in line with household incomes, a more sustainable position than in the last decade when it grew much faster.

Lowe added the uncertainty about the European debt crisis was impacting on households and business across the globe and the situation was unlikely to improve anytime soon.

Reporting by Wayne Cole

