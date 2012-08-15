Australia consumer confidence falls back in August-survey

SYDNEY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer confidence fell back in August as people fretted about their finances and the economic outlook despite a run of upbeat data, lower interest rates and government handouts.

The poll of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell 2.5 percent in August to 96.6, so unwinding much of July’s 3.7 percent increase. The index was still up 7.8 percent on August last year.

“This is a disappointing result,” said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans. “There has been enough positive news around since the last survey, and generally over the last few months, to have sustained an upswing in consumer sentiment.”

News out last week included a drop in the jobless rate to 5.2 percent.

“The Index seems to be settling in a ”cautiously pessimistic range“,” said Evens, noting it had been under 100 for six straight months. The index measures the percentage who reported that they were optimistic minus the percentage who reported that they were pessimistic plus 100.

Among the components of the measure, the index reflecting family finances compared to a year earlier fell 6.3 percent, while that for economic conditions over the next 12 months dropped 3.1 percent.

The index measuring the economic outlook for the next five years also fell 2.7 percent, while that for whether it was a good time to buy a major household item eased 3.6 percent.

The only improvement was in the outlook for family finances over the next year, which rose 3.3 percent.

Confidence has been subdued despite rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both May and June.

Yet that has not stopped people spending with retail sales showing surprising strength in May and June, while sales of new vehicles have been near record highs. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)