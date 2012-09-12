Australian consumers brighten a little in Sept-survey

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer confidence rose in September as optimism grew on personal finances and the economic outlook, an encouraging result given the recent torrent of gloomy media coverage about a possible end the to mining boom.

The poll of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment rose 1.6 percent in September to 98.2, recouping some of August’s fall. The index was up 1.3 percent on September last year.

The survey was taken between Sept. 3 to 8 when the local media was full of reports of miners cutting production and jobs in the face of falling commodity prices and rising costs.

That coverage tended to overshadow data showing a solid rise in economic growth in the second quarter and a dip in the unemployment rate to 5.1 percent.

Respondents judged that all the news they had heard over the third quarter was “unfavourable” with domestic and international economic conditions amongst the most gloomy.

Yet the survey’s measure for the outlook for family finances in the next 12 months rose 4.8 percent in the month, while that for economic conditions for the next five years increased by 3.4 percent.

The index reflecting family finances compared to a year earlier edged up 0.3 percent while that for economic conditions in the next 12 months rose 0.6 percent.

The only dip came in the measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item, which eased 0.4 percent.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans cautioned that the sentiment index was still below 100, which meant pessimists outnumbered optimists.

“The consumer is clearly stuck in an extended ‘cautiously pessimistic’ phase,” said Evans.

The caution was evident in the proportion of respondents who favoured bank deposits as the wisest place for savings, which jumped to 39 percent in September, from 32.6 percent in June.

Evans saw this as one reason to expect more cuts in interest rates. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept rates at 3.5 percent for three months now, after easing in May and June.

“We think the case for lower rates has already been made and there must be a reasonable chance that the Bank will decide to move in October,” said Evans.

“However, central banks are conservative so a November ‘call’ for the first move looks to be more prudent.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)