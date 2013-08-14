Australia consumer confidence climbs to 5mth high in Aug-survey

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer confidence swung higher in August as the latest cut in interest rates seemed to make people feel better about their own finances, a promising omen for consumption in the months ahead.

The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment rose 3.5 percent in August from July, when it had fallen just a fraction.

That left the index up 9.4 percent on August last year at 105.7, a marked pick up from the previous month and the highest reading since March.

Westpac’s chief economist Bill Evans, noted the survey showed a big improvement in the days following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) easing on Aug. 6. The central bank lopped a quarter point off its cash rate taking it to a record low of 2.5 percent.

“The rate cut is likely to have had a solid positive impact on sentiment,” said Evans. “Further evidence of the positive response can be found in the response of those folks with a mortgage with their confidence lifting by 7.4 percent.”

The impact was clear in survey questions about family finances compared to a year ago which rebounded by a hefty 13 percent in August.

The outlook for finances over the next 12 months climbed 9.7 percent and was up no less than 23 percent on August last year.

The measure tracking expectations on the economy for the next 12 months also posted a healthy gain of 5.5 percent, though respondents were more cautious on the outlook for the coming five years.

Responses on spending intentions were more mixed. The index of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item dropped 5.5 percent, even as the index on whether it was a good time to buy a home rose 3.7 percent.

The RBA has been counting on lower rates to revive the housing market, and especially home building.

Westpac thinks the central bank will likely ease again in November, while financial markets put the chance of a move then at around 64 percent <0#YIB:>. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)