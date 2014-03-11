FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia consumer confidence falls to 10-month low in March
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 11, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Australia consumer confidence falls to 10-month low in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 12 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment slipped for a fourth month in March with households worried about the economic outlook and their jobs.

The survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed the index of consumer sentiment fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in March from February, when it had fallen by 3.0 percent.

The index reading of 99.5 was the lowest since May last year, and it was down 10.0 percent over the past 12 months. The fall below 100 means pessimists now exceed optimists.

“The run of ‘bad news’ around the motor vehicle industry, other manufacturers and Qantas has clearly rattled consumers,” said Westpac senior economist, Matthew Hassan. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.