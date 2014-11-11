Australia consumer confidence firms in Nov -survey

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment rose for a second month in November as households became more optimistic on the outlook for the economy and their own finances.

Wednesday’s survey of 1,200 people by the Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank showed its index of consumer sentiment rose a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in November, from October when it had edged up by 0.9 percent.

The index reading of 96.6 in November was still down 12.5 percent on the same month last year, with pessimists exceeding optimists for nine months in a row.

The improvement was led by the index for economic conditions over the next 12 months which rebounded by 10.8 percent in November, while that for conditions over the next five years rose 2.1 percent.

The measure of family finances compared to a year ago dipped 4.2 percent, but that on the outlook for the next 12 months climbed 3.1 percent.

A measure on whether it was a good time to buy a major household item edged down 0.8 percent, but the index “whether now is a good time to purchase a dwelling” rose 3.1 percent.

The report follows a survey of businesses which found a sharp improvement in activity during October, across sales, profits and employment. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)