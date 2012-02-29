FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia private credit +0.2 pct in Jan - RBA
February 29, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 6 years ago

Australia private credit +0.2 pct in Jan - RBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Following are changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for January, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Wednesday.

Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:

Jan Dec yr/yr Total credit +0.2 +0.3 +3.5 Housing +0.5 +0.4 +5.3 Other personal use -0.2 -0.1 -1.3 Business credit -0.2 +0.3 +1.4

Annual growth in housing credit has been running between 5 and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been very subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less.

Business credit has also been soft, in part because many larger firms are funding investment spending by using strong cash flows and by raising money through markets rather than banks. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

