FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia private credit rises 0.4 pct in March
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia private credit rises 0.4 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Following are changes in
outstanding Australian private sector credit for March, released
by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday.	
  Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: 	
                       Mar       Feb      yr/yr            	
  Total credit        +0.4      +0.4      +3.4            	
  Housing             +0.4      +0.4      +5.3            	
  Other personal use  +0.1      +0.3      -1.5            	
  Business credit     +0.6      +0.4      +1.3          	
  	
    Annual growth in housing credit has been running between 5
and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit
pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been very
subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less.	
    Business credit has also been soft, in part because many
larger firms are funding investment spending by using strong
cash flows and by raising money through markets rather than
banks. 	
	
 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.