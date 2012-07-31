Australia private credit rises 0.3 pct in June

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for June, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Jun May yr/yr Total credit +0.3 +0.5 +4.4 Housing +0.3 +0.3 +5.1 Other personal use -0.2 +0.1 -1.5 Business credit +0.5 +0.8 +4.4 Anual growth in housing credit has been running between 5 and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less. Still, growth in business credit has Been picking up steadily in the last few months with the annual increase in May the highest since April 2009. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)