FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia private credit rises 0.3 pct in June
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia private credit rises 0.3 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are changes in
outstanding Australian private sector credit for June, released
by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.
    
    Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:
                         Jun       May      yr/yr   
    Total credit        +0.3      +0.5      +4.4   
    Housing             +0.3      +0.3      +5.1   
    Other personal use  -0.2      +0.1      -1.5   
    Business credit     +0.5      +0.8      +4.4   
    
    Anual growth in housing credit has been running between 5
and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit
pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as
households chose to save more and borrow less.
    Still, growth in business credit has Been picking up
steadily in the last few months with the annual increase in May
the highest since April 2009.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.