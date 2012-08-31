FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia private credit Rose 0.2 pct in July
August 31, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia private credit Rose 0.2 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are changes in outstanding Australian private sector credit for July, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday.

Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:

Jul Jun yr/yr

Total credit +0.2 +0.3 +4.2

Housing +0.3 +0.3 +4.9

Other personal use -0.3 -0.2 -1.5

Business credit +0.1 +0.5 +4.2

Annual growth in housing credit has been running between 5 and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less.

Still, growth in business credit has picked up markedly in the last few months with the annual increase in June the highest since March 2009. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

