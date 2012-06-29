FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia private credit rose 0.5 pct in May
June 29, 2012

Australia private credit rose 0.5 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 29 (Reuters) - Following are changes in
outstanding Australian private sector credit for May, released
by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday.
    
    Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:
                         May       Apr      yr/yr     
    Total credit        +0.5      +0.4      +4.0      
    Housing             +0.3      +0.4      +5.1        
    Other personal use  +0.1      -0.3      -1.6     
    Business credit     +0.8      +0.7      +3.3     
    
    Annual growth in housing credit has been running between 5
and 6 percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit
pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been very
subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less.
    Business credit has also been soft, in part because many
larger firms are funding investment spending by using strong
cash flows and by raising money through markets rather than
banks.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

