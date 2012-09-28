FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia private credit rises 0.2 pct in August
#Financials
September 28, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Australia private credit rises 0.2 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are changes in
outstanding Australian private sector credit for August,
released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday.
    
    Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:
                         Aug       Jul      yr/yr   
    Total credit        +0.2      +0.2      +4.1   
    Housing             +0.3      +0.3      +4.8   
    Other personal use  -0.3      -0.3      -1.4   
    Business credit     -0.1      +0.1      +4.0   

Annual growth in housing credit has been running around 5
percent for months, a marked change from the double-digit pace
of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as
households chose to save more and borrow less.
    Growth in business credit had picked up in the last few
months having been negative for much of 2011, though now it
seems to be losing steam again.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
