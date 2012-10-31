FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia private credit rises 0.3 pct in Sept
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 12:36 AM / 5 years ago

Australia private credit rises 0.3 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Following are changes in
outstanding Australian private sector credit for September,
released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Wednesday.
    
    Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:
                         Sep       Aug      yr/yr   
    Total credit        +0.3      +0.2      +4.0   
    Housing             +0.4      +0.3      +4.7   
    Other personal use  +0.2      -0.3      -0.9   
    Business credit     +0.3      -0.1      +3.8

    Annual growth in housing credit has been running around 5
percent for months, a huge slowdown from the double-digit pace
of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as
households chose to save more and borrow less.
    Growth in business credit had picked up through the middle
of the year, having been negative for much of 2011, though now
it seems to be losing steam again.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

