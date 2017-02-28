BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination
SYDNEY Feb 28 Australian government spending for consumption was roughly unchanged in the fourth quarter at an inflation-adjusted A$77.99 billion ($59.84 billion), the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Tuesday.
Investment spending by the government and public enterprises rose 7.7 percent to A$20.24 billion, implying total spending likely made a small addition to economic growth.
The data will feed into the gross domestic product (GDP) report for the fourth quarter due on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3033 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes