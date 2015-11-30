Australia home prices fall as heat leaves market-RPData

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices fell in November as tighter lending rules and higher mortgage rates weighed on markets in Melbourne and Sydney, likely a welcome turn to policy markers concerned about overheating.

Tuesday’s figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data showed dwelling prices across the major cities dropped 1.5 percent in November, from October when they rose 0.2 percent.

Annual growth in home values slowed to 8.2 percent from 10.1 percent the month before and a cycle peak of 11.5 percent.

For November alone, Sydney prices slipped 1.4 percent, while Melbourne took a 3.5 percent tumble. The pullback comes after a long run of gains and annual growth still remained high at 12.8 percent and 11.8 percent respectively.

Five of the eight capital cities saw prices fall with Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth the only gainers for the month.

The slowdown follows efforts by regulators to tighten lending standards for property investment with the aim of keeping annual growth in loans at 10 percent or less.

The major Australian banks also announced increases in mortgage rates both for investors and home owners, blaming higher regulatory costs.

RPData head of research Tim Lawless noted investors accounted for 45.4 percent of all new mortgages at the end of September, down from 54.1 percent in May and the lowest level since July 2013.

That should be a relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) which has been worried that excess borrowing for home investment could ultimately lead to a bubble in prices. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)