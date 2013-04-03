FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia new home sales fall back in Feb -industry
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2013 / 12:02 AM / 4 years ago

Australia new home sales fall back in Feb -industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 3 (Reuters) - Sales of new homes in Australia fell back in February to end a four-month string of gains and deal a blow to hopes for a much-needed pick up in home building, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes dropped 5.3 percent in February, undoing much of January’s 6.2 percent jump.

Sales of new detached houses fell 4.0 percent, while those in the volatile multi-unit sector retreated by 11 percent.

“These data are disappointing in the context of the growth in sales over previous months,” said HIA senior economist, Shane Garrett.

“If we take a broader view of the situation, the overall direction of activity is still quite encouraging,” he added. “New home sales are up strongly over the last three months in almost all states, in terms of both houses and multi-units.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally plateaus this year.

Past cuts in interest rates have led to some recovery in approvals to build new homes while home prices have picked up smartly since the turn of the year. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.