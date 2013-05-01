FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia new homes sales rise 4.2 pct in March-survey
May 1, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Australia new homes sales rise 4.2 pct in March-survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Sales of new homes in Australia rebounded in March in a further sign that low interest rates are working slowly to resuscitate the market, though sales remain at low levels historically, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes rose a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent in March, making five months of gains out of the past six.

Sales of new detached houses rose 3.9 percent, while those in the volatile multi-unit sector climbed 5.6 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally plateaus this year.

Past cuts in interest rates have led to some recovery in approvals to build new homes while home prices have picked up since the turn of the year.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark out Wednesday showed dwelling prices fell 0.5 percent in April, from March when they climbed 1.3 percent. Prices were still up 2.7 percent on April last year with a median value of A$485,000 ($502,800). (Reporting by Wayne Cole)

