Australia new home sales retreat in July-industry

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Sales of new homes in Australia fell 5.6 percent in July to end three months of gains, a reminder that housing construction remains one of the weakest sectors of the economy, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of detached homes fell 5.5 percent in July, while sales of multi-units dropped 6.4 percent.

The pullback in sales comes despite interest rates cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both May and June.

Still, recent data on approvals to build new homes showed a revival in May and June which should flow through to construction and sales as the year progresses. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)