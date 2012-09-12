FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Australia home starts rise 4.6 pct in Q2
September 12, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Australia home starts rise 4.6 pct in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Australian dwelling unit starts
for the second quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

                             Q2      Q1     q/q pct  Q2 '11
  Private houses            20,523  20,835   -1.7    22,786
  Total new houses          20,729  21,193   -2.2    23,391
  Total private residential 33,723  32,105   +5.0    36,992
  Total residential         34,116  32,619   +4.6    38,241
    
    Annual change in new private sector houses: -10.7 percent.
    Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -10.8
percent. Annual change in private sector other residential
building: -4.9 percent.

 (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)
