FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia new homes sales jump 6 pct in Dec-HIA
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 10, 2016 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Australia new homes sales jump 6 pct in Dec-HIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sales of new homes in Australia jumped in December to end three months of falls and finish 2015 on a strong note, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large-volume builders showed sales of new homes rose a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent in December, from November when they dipped 2.7 percent.

Sales of detached homes increased by 2.2 percent, while multi-unit sales surged 21.1 percent.

“Key leading indicators of new home building are consistent with very healthy national construction volumes persisting throughout the first half of 2016,” said HIA Chief Economist Harley Dale. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.