August 1, 2016 / 1:06 AM / a year ago

Australia new home sales rebound sharply in June-HIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sales of new homes in Australia rebounded strongly in June after two months of weakness, pointing to welcome resilience in the economically important housing market.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large-volume builders showed new home sales jumped a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent in June, more than making up for a 4.4 percent decline in May.

Sales of detached homes climbed 7.2 percent, while apartment sales surged 11.5 percent.

Strength in home building has proved a major plank for economic growth in recent years and the pipeline of approvals still points to still high levels of construction ahead. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
