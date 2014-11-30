FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian city home prices mixed in November - RPData
November 30, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Australian city home prices mixed in November - RPData

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Home prices across Australia’s capital cities showed markedly varying fortunes in November with a sharp fall in Melbourne overshadowing continued strength in Sydney, an industry survey showed on Monday.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic RPData showed dwelling prices over all of Australia’s major cities dipped 0.3 percent in November from October, when the national index had risen 1.0 percent.

The overall result masked big differences in the cities with prices in Melbourne diving 2.6 percent for the month, while Sydney boasted a gain of 1.0 percent. The annual pace of price growth was 13.2 percent in Sydney compared to 8.3 percent in Melbourne.

Still, there were signs of a cooling in the market that should be welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has become concerned that a surge in borrowing to buy investment properties could lift prices to unsustainable levels.

For the three months to November, prices rose a modest 0.8 percent with five of the eight capital cities recording falls. The annual pace of price growth slowed to 8.5 percent, the slowest for 2014 so far and down from a peak of 11.5 percent in April.

The median price of a home in Sydney was A$705,000 ($598,000), compared to A$568,500 in Melbourne and A$559,000 across all the major cities.

Rising home prices have been generally tolerated by policymakers as necessary to encourage a much-needed revival in home building, which is indeed under way. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Walsh)

