Australian city home prices jump anew in June-RPData

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Home prices across Australia’s capital cities jumped in June as demand re-accelerated in Sydney and Melbourne after a brief pause in May, a sign of froth that will add to policymakers’ concerns about a potential bubble.

Figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data showed dwelling prices across all of Australia’s major cities surged 2.1 percent in June, after dipping 0.9 percent in May.

Annual growth in home values picked up to 9.8 percent, from 9 percent in May, with Sydney far in front with a gain of 16.2 percent.

For June alone, Sydney prices rose 2.8 percent, while Melbourne added 2.9 percent and Brisbane 1.7 percent. Markets were much cooler elsewhere, with Perth slipping 0.4 percent in the month and Darwin off 3.9 percent.

The surge will not please the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has been concerned that speculative borrowing for housing investment could ultimately lead to a slump in prices, with adverse implications for the broader economy.

While the central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 2 percent in May, it has sounded reluctant to go any further for fear of fuelling a house price boom.

“With the RBA cutting the cash rate, there was an instant buyer reaction across the Sydney and Melbourne housing markets where auction clearance rates surged back to levels not seen since 2009,” said RP Data head of research Tim Lawless.

He noted homes were selling in record time - Sydney in just 26 days and Melbourne 32 days.

The best of the gains were very much concentrated in Australia’s two largest cities. Since values started rising in May 2012, Sydney prices have climbed 43.1 percent and Melbourne 25.9 percent.

“It’s no coincidence that New South Wales and Victoria are recording the strongest economic conditions coupled with the strongest rates of migration which is fuelling housing demand,” said Lawless.

Regulators have reacted by tightening their coverage of lending standards for property investment and there have been tentative signs banks are slowing growth in their mortgage books. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)