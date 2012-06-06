FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Australia economy enjoys surprise spurt in Q1
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Australia economy enjoys surprise spurt in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds market, analyst reaction)

* Q1 GDP up 1.3 pct q/q, far above forecasts of 0.5 pct

* Household spending and business investment drive growth

* Market pares expectations on speed and extent of rate cuts

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent last quarter as spending by households and businesses far outpaced expectations, boosting the local dollar and perhaps lessening the urgency for further aggressive cuts in interest rates.

The quarterly rise in gross domestic product (GDP) was more than double the 0.5 percent increase forecast. Growth was also a robust 4.3 percent higher compared to the first quarter of 2011.

The Australian dollar jumped half a cent on the upbeat data to $0.9829. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> slid as the market scaled back expectations for how far and how fast interest rates would be cut from here.

Only the day before, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had cut rates for a second month running, in part because domestic growth has disappointed while the global outlook turned ever darker.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
