UPDATE 2-Australian May retail sales top forecast as stimulus kicks in

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s retail sales outpaced expectations in May as lower interest rates and government tax breaks gave a fillip to spending power, another sign of economic resilience that helped lift the local dollar to two-month highs.

Sales rose 0.5 percent in May to A$21.3 billion, topping forecasts of a meagre 0.2 percent increase, data showed on Wednesday. Sales for April were also revised up to show a 0.1 percent rise, instead of a 0.2 percent drop, pointing to healthier pulse for the second quarter.

“Based on the latest numbers it looks like the stimulus applied to the domestic economy is starting to work,” said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.

The improvement adds to other recent data suggesting cuts in interest rates in May and June were slowly trickling through to the economy. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held rates steady at its July policy meeting this week, saying a material easing had already been delivered.

“We have a pretty clear indication there from the Reserve Bank they have done enough for the time being while they assess what impact the stimulus is having.”

The relative strength of the Australian data helped lift the local dollar up as high as $1.0320, its loftiest level in two months. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> dipped as the market slightly scaled back expectations on the scale and speed of future rate cuts.

Wednesday’s figures showed solid gains in sales of household goods and at department stores and restaurants, all areas of discretionary spending.

While surveys of consumers have shown a lack of confidence, many still seem ready to splash out on big ticket items like sport utility vehicles.

Industry data on Wednesday showed sales of new vehicles in Australia rose 17.1 percent in June, compared with the same month last year, with SUV’s up no less than 46.6 percent.

Sales in June were up 14.7 percent on May, with June typically a strong month as dealers cut prices for the end of the financial year.

SPENDING ON SERVICES

There were also hints of a pick up in a separate survey of the services sector, out on Wednesday.

The Australian Industry Group (AiG) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s overall performance of services index (PSI) climbed 5.3 points to 48.8 in June, a five-month high and only just below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction.

June marked the first time since August 2011 that both sales and new orders expanded in the same month.

The A$250 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia’s GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with 10.5 percent of all jobs.

But the retail industry is less important than it once was as the booming mining sector takes over as the driver of economic growth. Spending habits have also changed, with consumers favouring services over goods and saving more.

The RBA estimates the retail data now covers around one third of total consumption, down from 40 percent in the 1980s.

Government data for the first quarter showed household spending was much stronger than suggested by retail sales alone, with broad gains for everything from education, to health, travel, utilities and financial services.

Households have also turned more frugal in recent years, lifting savings to 9.3 percent of disposable income compared with a negative reading in the middle of the last decade.

Still, income growth has been strong, lower mortgage rates are helping budgets and many taxpayers are getting government payments to help cover the cost of a new carbon pricing scheme. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)