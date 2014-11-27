UPDATE 1-Australia businesses investment a plus for Q3 growth

* CAPEX +0.2 pct in Q3, confounds forecasts of 1.5 pct fall

* Strength in equipment spending a positive for Q3 GDP

* Investment plans for 2014/15 improve, mining still a drag

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian business investment outpaced forecasts last quarter while future spending plans were upgraded beyond expectations, a hopeful sign the economy can cope with a cooling mining boom.

The Australian dollar rose a quarter of a U.S. cent after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported capital spending edged up by 0.2 percent in the third quarter, a solid result given analysts had tipped a fall of 1.5 percent.

Importantly, spending on equipment jumped 4.4 percent for the biggest rise in three years and a healthy contribution to economic growth.

“That exceeded way above what the market was expecting, so all up it will be a positive read through into GDP,” said Prash Newnaha, macro strategist for the Asia Pacific at TD Securities in Singapore.

Official gross domestic product (GDP) data is due next week and was expected to show growth of around 3.1 percent for the year to September, well ahead of much of the rich world.

“There’s been a lot of talk this year from the RBA about how subdued the investment outlook has been, but this is the first time we’ve seen a capex number exceed analyst forecasts by a fair bit,” he added.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in the non-resource sectors of to help offset the winding down of a decade-long boom in mining investment.

There were some hints of progress in Thursday’s data which found firms planned to spend A$153.2 billion in the year to end June 2015, above analysts’ forecasts of A$148 billion.

Within that, the ABS’s catch-all for “other industries” posted the highest spending intentions in over two years.

Still, the hole left by mining is set to be a large one, given investment in the sector quadrupled as a share of the economy over the past 10 years.

With major projects coming to completion and a much smaller pipeline of new work, spending is set to fall steeply.

Just this week the government’s chief commodities forecaster reported there were still 44 major resource projects at the committed stage with a combined value of A$228 billion, only a fraction down from six months earlier.

But it warned that the massive projects already completed have led to glut of resources, a steep fall in prices, and a pullback in future investment plans.

“We are seeing a reduction in the number of projects across all categories of the investment pipeline,” said Wayne Calder, deputy executive director at the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics in a sober outlook for the sector.

“It is likely these conditions will persist over the medium term as the markets adjust to soak up additional supplies.” (Editing by Eric Meijer)