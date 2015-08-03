WRAPUP 1-Australia home price surge to keep RBA at bay

* Home prices jump in Sydney, Melbourne amid loan clamp down

* Broader inflationary pressures well contained

* RBA almost certain to hold rates at Tuesday meeting

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Home prices across Australia’s capital cities surged in July as demand in Sydney and Melbourne remained red hot, presenting an increasingly high hurdle to further cuts in interest rates even as the wider economy struggles.

Annual growth in home values picked up to 11.1 percent, from 9.8 percent in June. Most of the gains were concentrated in Sydney, where prices were up over 18 percent for the year, while Melbourne advanced by 11.5 percent.

The second straight month of sharp price rises comes as regulators tightened the screws on investment lending by banks aiming to temper a boom in borrowing for buy-to-let.

Indeed, the heat in housing is a major reason the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) central bank is widely expected to hold rates at 2 percent at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of 21 analysts found all but one expected rates to stay steady this week and most predicted no more cuts at all for this cycle.

“There are concerns that the benefits of cutting rates further could be outweighed by the costs,” says Paul Bloxham, chief economist Australia at HSBC.

“The authorities already have significant concerns about the exuberance in the Sydney housing market. This could pose a risk to growth in the future if prices were to correct lower.”

The risk of a pullback can only grow as prices race higher. Monday’s figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data showed prices across all of Australia’s major cities surged 2.8 percent in July, on top of a 2.1 percent jump in June.

CRAZY PRICES

Tim Lawless, head of research RPData, noted that since home prices began to take off back in May 2012, Sydney had boasted gains of almost 48 percent while Melbourne added 32 percent.

It was those sorts of numbers that led RBA Governor Glenn Stevens to call the Sydney market “crazy” and to warn that ever lower rates could backfire if they encouraged an unsustainable spike in prices.

Yet the rise in values is also bolstering household wealth and helping offset weakness in wages.

Lawless estimated that the total value of Australian housing had increased by just over half a trillion dollars in the past 12 months to reach A$6 trillion. That compares with outstanding housing debt of around A$1.3 trillion.

Fortunately for policy makers, price pressures outside of housing remain well contained.

A monthly measure of consumer price inflation from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute rose at an annual pace of 1.6 percent in July, comfortably below the RBA’s target band of 2 to 3 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)