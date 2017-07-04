* RBA holds interest rates at record low 1.50 pct
* The Australian dollar falls half a U.S. cent after
statement
* May retail sales up 0.6 pct vs 0.2 pct forecast
* Clocks best two months of sales since end-2013
By Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's central bank stuck to
a neutral stance on the economy and interest rates on Tuesday, a
marked divergence from some of its peers abroad who have
recently signalled an intent to tighten monetary policy.
The Australian dollar sank half of a U.S. cent
after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) finished its July
policy meeting with rates staying at a record low 1.50 percent,
where it has been since August last year.
Investors had bid the currency up on speculation the central
bank would turn hawkish like its counterparts in Europe and
Canada. Instead, its statement was anodyne.
"The Board judged that holding the stance of monetary
policy unchanged at this meeting would be consistent with
sustainable growth in the economy and achieving the inflation
target over time," it repeated.
Indeed, it even refrained from highlighting the recent pick
up in employment, noting only that the indicators remain
"mixed."
Official data showed employment blew past forecasts to jump
42,000 in May, a third straight month of upbeat outcomes that
drove the jobless rate to a four-year trough of 5.5 percent.
The RBA's reticence to play up the numbers even led the
futures market to pare back the probability of a hike in
interest rates. The December contract implied a 4 percent chance
of a move higher, down from 12 percent on Monday.
Su-Lin Ong, head of fixed income strategy for Australia and
New Zealand at Royal Bank of Canada, said the central bank's
statement showed a "firmly neutral bias" on policy.
"Following the shift in global central banking rhetoric in
recent weeks, the hawks were disappointed by the RBA today and
we expect that to remain the case for some time," she said.
The RBA did sound optimistic about future economic growth,
but cautioned against record high household debt in the
country's red-hot property market especially as wages growth was
stuck at its slowest pace ever.
The central bank fears that trend of household debt
outpacing income growth was eating into spending elsewhere in
the economy.
CONSUMERS SHOW PANACHE
Earlier, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)
showed the country's retailers enjoyed another strong month of
sales in May as shoppers splurged on household goods, a sign
that the economy picked up speed after a disappointing first
quarter.
Retail sales rose 0.6 in May, beating expectations for a
meagre 0.2 percent increase. It also follows a solid 1.0 percent
jump in April, marking the best two months of sales since
end-2013.
The data should comfort the RBA which had feared ballooning
debt in the sizzling property sector was pinching consumers'
ability to spend elsewhere in the economy.
"Two firmer months together do suggest the consumer was
doing more of the heavy lifting when it comes to economic growth
in the second quarter," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at
Commonwealth Bank.
But "the fundamentals are still poor - people are worried
about losing their jobs or ever getting a wage rise. So it's
hard to say this is a definitive turning point."
($1 = 1.3041 Australian dollars)
