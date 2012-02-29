UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales edge up, rates on hold

(Adds analyst, market reaction) * Retail sales rise 0.3 pct in Jan, as expected * Construction spending disappoints with a 4.6 pct drop * Credit growth sluggish, no change to steady rate view By Wayne Cole SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose a modest 0.3 percent in January as a sharp rise in eating out helped offset softness in household goods, a pedestrian result that only confirms the challenges facing traditional bricks-and-mortar stores across the country. Other data out on Wednesday did surprise with a sizable 4.6 percent drop in construction work last quarter, suggesting there could be some downside risk to gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Yet that followed a record jump in the third quarter and did not threaten the bullish outlook for business investment. "It just shows what happens when you rely so much on investment spending that tends to be very lumpy," said Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie. "You get a lot coming in one quarter and then a drop off the next." "It means there's a risk GDP will be softer than expected," he added. "But the outlook for mining investment remains very strong and these figures won't have changed the Reserve Bank's confidence about that." Australia is enjoying a truly massive boom in resource investment as miners rush to meet demand from the urbanizing masses of China and India. That is the major reason the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains doggedly upbeat on the economic outlook and why it is widely expected to leave rates steady at 4.25 percent at its March policy meeting next week. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply less than a one-in-five chance of a cut in rates in March, and are not fully priced for a move to 4.0 percent until June. The steady outlook for rates is a marked contrast with super-easy policy in many other rich nations and has been supporting the Australian dollar at high levels. The local currency was up around $1.0800 on Wednesday, having risen almost 6 percent so far this year. The European Central Bank is set to add hundreds of billions of euros of extra liquidity to the European banking system later on Wednesday. Indeed, if the amount lent to banks is as large as the first tranche, the total will almost equal Australia's entire annual GDP of A$1.3 trillion. LUMPY One problem with mining investment is that it does tend to come in bursts as projects are approved and paid for in stages. There are currently A$180 billion of liquefied natural gas projects underway, and even more in iron ore and coal. The zig-zag pattern was clear in the government's data for construction work done which showed a 5.0 percent drop in real engineering spending last quarter, after a 21 percent jump in the third quarter. Even after the dip, spending was still up 27 percent on the fourth quarter of 2010 and the second highest on record. But while mining is booming, Australian retailers are facing a more cautious consumer. Since the global financial crisis, households have been choosing to save a lot more and borrow less. Credit figures from the RBA out on Wednesday showed personal borrowing on things like credit cards fell 0.2 percent in January, the eighth drop in 10 months. Overall credit grew at 3.5 percent in the year to January, far from the double-digit pace once considered the norm. As a result retail sales edged up only slightly to A$20.96 billion in January, while annual growth was a sluggish 2.7 percent. The A$240 billion retail sector still accounts for 18 percent of Australia's GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with 10.6 percent of all jobs. But it is less important than it once was and the RBA estimates the retail data now cover only around one third of total consumption, down from 40 percent in the 1980s. There has also been a move to online shopping. New data from National Australia Bank out this week estimated online sales grew 29 percent in 2011 to A$10.5 billion, posing a challenge to bricks-and-mortar retailers. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)