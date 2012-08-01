UPDATE 1-Australian house prices enjoy surprise rise in Q2

* Q2 house prices +0.5 pct q/q, past data revised up

* Prices look to have stabilised after modest decline from peaks

* Past rate cuts to offer future support

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - House prices in Australia’s major cities recorded a surprise increase last quarter, the first in more than a year and perhaps an early sign that recent cuts in interest rates are stabilising demand in what has been a very subdued market.

Wednesday’s figures from the government showed prices for established houses in the major cities rose 0.5 percent in the second quarter, beating forecasts of a 0.5 percent fall. The first quarter was also revised to show a slight 0.1 percent dip, compared to an initial 1.1 percent drop.

Prices were still down 2.1 percent on the same quarter of 2011, but that was the slowest pace of decline in more than a year. The index of house prices was also just 4.7 percent below the all-time peak hit in 2010, a far smaller drop than suffered in say the United States or Britain.

The sector was likely aided by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which cut its main cash rate by a total 75 basis points over May and June to take it to 3.5 percent, the lowest since December 2009.

That brought the total easing since November 2011 to 125 basis points and left mortgage rates around half a point below their long-run average.

Australian households are highly sensitive to mortgage rates as 35 percent have home loans, most of which are variable. Mortgage debt totals A$1.2 trillion, or 1.5 times household disposable income, and a cut of 25 basis points in mortgage rates saves an average borrower around A$540 a year.

The increase in house prices in the second quarter was led by Darwin, the capital of the sparsely populated Northern Territory, which has been enjoying something of a resource boom. Prices there jumped 5.1 percent in the second quarter alone to be up 12.3 percent for the year.

The Bureau of Statistics series does have limitations as a national measure of prices since it only covers detached houses in the major cities. That excludes the 40 percent-or-so of homes that are multi-unit or outside the cities.

But broader measures of prices from property consultant RP Data-Rismark also suggest that rate cuts have sparked some life in the market. Their latest survey found home prices rose 0.6 percent in July after a 1 percent rise in June, ending months of flat to lower prices.

APARTMENTS GAINING FAVOUR

There has also been a hint of a revival in the subdued housing construction sector, with approvals to build new homes hitting high levels in both May and June.

A shift in demand towards apartment living saw multi-unit approvals up around 50 percent compared to May and June last year, which should feed through to construction in coming months.

That is one reason the RBA has been sounding content to pause on policy and assess the impact of past easing, while keeping a wary eye on events in Europe and China.

In the last few days, markets have also scaled back expectations for further easing given hopes that the European Central Bank will take radical steps to stem the euro zone debt crisis at its policy meeting on Thursday.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now show only an 18 percent chance of a rate cut at the RBA’s meeting on August 7, and around a 72 percent probability of a move in September.

Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the market thinks the cash rate will be over time, now put rates at 2.97 percent in 12 months, up from 2.70 percent a week ago.

Still, most analysts suspect policy could be eased again in the next few months given a benign inflation background at home and a darker outlook abroad.

Australia’s annual underlying inflation rate slowed to 1.95 percent last quarter, the lowest reading since 1998 and the very bottom of the RBA’s 2 to 3 percent target band. (Editing by Paul Tait)