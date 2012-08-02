UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales jump in June as stimulus works

(Adds market, analyst reaction)

* June retail sales +1.0 pct m/m, Q2 real sales +1.4 pct

* June trade swings to small surplus, beating forecasts

* All positive for Q2 GDP growth, lessens need for rate cuts

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose a surprisingly strong 1.0 percent in June as interest rate cuts and government handouts boosted spending on everything from food to clothes and eating out, suggesting no urgent need for further policy easing.

Thursday’s data from the government also showed retail sales jumped an inflation-adjusted 1.4 percent for the whole second quarter, handily outpacing forecasts of a 0.8 percent gain and a big boost to economic growth.

“It’s going to put a floor under growth,” said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank. “It shows economic policy still works and that if you give cash to consumers they will go out and spend.”

“I guess it validates the Reserve Bank’s view they can sit back for a while and just assess what effect these measures are having, but certainly so far it seems to be positive.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate in both May and June, taking it to 3.5 percent, but has since appeared content to pause and asses the impact of its easing.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> duly eased in the wake of the upbeat data, and now show only a 12 percent chance of a rate cut at the RBA’s next policy meeting on August 7. A move in September carries a probability of 64 percent.

Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the market thinks the cash rate will be over time, now put rates at 3.0 percent in 12 months, up from 2.70 percent a week ago.

There are signs the RBA’s easing is having the desired effect domestically with house prices, home building approvals and consumer sentiment all picking up.

Likewise, June’s 1.0 percent increase in retail sales outpaced forecasts of a 0.7 percent rise and came on top of an upwardly revised 0.8 percent gain in May.

Sales of clothing climbed 1.8 percent in the month, while spending at cafes and restaurants rose 1.0 percent and department stores enjoyed a hefty 3.4 percent gain.

That’s important as the A$250 billion ($261 billion) retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with 10.5 percent of all jobs.

POSITIVE FOR Q2 GROWTH

For the entire second quarter, retail sales reached A$62.6 billion when adjusted for inflation.

That suggested household consumption made another healthy contribution to GDP in the quarter. The surprising strength of household spending was a major reason the economy grew by a rapid 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

Also promising for second quarter growth was an improvement in Australia’s trade account. The balance swung to a small surplus of A$9 million in June, when analysts had expected a deficit of A$347 million.

For the whole second quarter the deficit shrank to A$284 million, down sharply from A$2.7 billion in the first quarter.

With export volumes picking up, analysts suspect net exports could have made a positive contribution to GDP, a marked turnaround from the first quarter when they subtracted 0.5 percentage points from growth.

Yet, the outlook for export earnings has dimmed recently as prices for iron ore and coal, Australia’s two biggest sellers, took a tumble.

Concerns about Chinese demand and a glut of steel production have seen spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fall almost 14 percent in the past month, reaching lows last visited in 2009.

Also not helping is the strength of the Australian dollar, which hit another record high on the euro this week. Not only does that make manufactured exports less competitive but it reduces the return from commodities which are mainly priced in U.S. dollars. (Editing by Eric Meijer)