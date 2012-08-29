UPDATE 1-Australia engineering spending at new highs in Q2

* Q2 engineering spending up 31 pct for year at new peak

* Total construction spending dips in Q2, but Q1 revised up

* Analysts tip another robust GDP result for next week

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Engineering spending in Australia rose to a record high last quarter as work on mining projects helped offset softness in home building, a sign the investment boom in the resources sector has a long way to run yet.

Wednesday’s upbeat data from the government reinforced hopes the economy grew briskly in the second quarter, while countering recent concerns that Australia’s seven-year-old mining boom was somehow dead and buried.

“The numbers are still very strong and support our view that the peak for investment is still a couple of years away,” said Michael Workman, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank.

There has been much hand wringing about the investment outlook after mining giant BHP Billiton shelved plans for an expansion at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine.

Despite the delays, Australia is fortunate in that most of the spending underway is on massive multi-year projects that are relatively insulated from the ups and downs of commodity prices.

That is a major reason Australia has been one of the very few developed countries to avoid recession in recent years and why most analysts remain optimistic on the current year.

“We think the economy could have grown by around 1 percent in the second quarter, which would be 4 percent for the year,” said Workman. “That should be a shock to all those recession groupies out there.”

Figures on gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter are due out next week and analysts have generally been tipping another robust showing, after a stunningly strong increase of 1.3 percent in the first quarter.

MUCH YET TO BE DONE

Crucial to that outperformance has been the strength of mining investment, which was again evident in Wednesday’s construction data. The value of engineering work done on ports, rails, roads and such rose 0.9 percent in the second quarter to an inflation-adjusted A$30.3 billion ($31.4 billion).

The rise came on top of an upwardly revised 15.1 percent jump in the first quarter and left spending almost a third higher than the same period last year.

That helped offset softness in home building, where spending slipped 2.4 percent in the second quarter. Home construction has been subdued for some time, though cuts in interest rates in May and June could help the sector perk up later this year.

Overall, construction spending dipped 0.2 percent in the quarter, but only because the previous quarter was revised up to show an increase of 7.8 percent from the initial 5.5 percent.

As a result, total construction spending came in at A$48.8 billion, a rise of 14.6 percent for the year and the second highest reading on record.

And there is more to come. At the end of the first quarter, the pipeline of engineering work yet to be done stood at A$137 billion, or almost 10 percent of Australia’s A$1.4 trillion in annual GDP.

Most of that was in the mining and liquefied natural gas sectors where work yet to be done amounted to A$91.8 billion. That compares to $20 billion as recently as 2009 and just A$1.1 billion a decade ago. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)